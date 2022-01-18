 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for double-fatal hit and run case

Andrew Endres

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Tuesday for a Polk County cold case that left two men dead.

Andrew Endres, from Randolph, Minnesota was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. In November 2021 he pleaded no contest to two counts of hit and run involving death.

The case involves the 2014 deaths of Richard Cobenais and Benjamin Juarez. They were hit and killed by a truck while fighting in the middle of a Polk County highway.

The case went unsolved for more than six years. But sheriff's officials held a news conference in 2020- hoping to revive interest in the case. That prompted a man to report that his soon-to-be ex-wife was drunk one night and mentioned that Endres, her close friend, had hit and killed the men while driving drunk.

When Endres gets out of prison, he must do 200 hours of community service every year during five years of extended supervision.

