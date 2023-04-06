Man sentenced for Eau Claire County burglaries

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for one of two area brothers blamed for a string of burglaries in Eau Claire County .
Nicholas and Derrick Decambaliza, from Fall Creek, were linked to five burglaries, including a home, a cabin, Connells Club 12 supper club, and American Materials. A search of their home and shed turned up stolen tools and guns, along with methamphetamine and marijuana.
Thursday Judge Sarah Harless gave Nicholas Decambaliza seven years probation, and ordered him to pay restitution and testify against his brother. She then revoked his probation on previous burglary and meth convictions, and sentenced him to four years in prison.
Derrick Decambaliza returns to court at the end of April.