Man sentenced for high-speed chase

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who lead area police on a chase that ended when he drove off of I-94 and ended up on the Metropolis go-kart track was placed on probation Thursday.
Eau Claire County Judge Beverly Wickstrom placed Me Lar Htoo, from Milwaukee, on probation for two years. He must also pay $1036 in court costs, and get an alcohol and other drug assessment.
Htoo pleaded no contest to fleeing an officer and possessing meth.
The chase last August reached 120-miles an hour. Police say Htoo was driving without headlights, swerved to avoid a semi, hit a large green highway sign, and ended up on the go- kart track. He tried to run but was caught by a police canine.