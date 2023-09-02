Man shot and pronounced deceased in the Town of Siren

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - On Friday evening, a man shot another man in the Town of Siren, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
According to the press release, at around 8:32 P.M. the Burnett County Dispatch received a call from a man stating that he shot another male at a residence in the Town of Siren. Burnett County Deputies and Siren Police Officers responded to the scene.
Lifesaving measures were performed by law enforcement on the gunshot victim, which was soon continued by EMS members, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was 37-year-old Aaron Holmstrom of Siren, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release.
The suspect is 18-year-old Ashton Heier of Siren, who is in custody, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
This case is still under investigation, according to the press release.
The Burnett County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Siren Police Department, the St. Croix Tribal Police Department, North Ambulance and the Burnett County Medical Examiner's Office for their assistance.