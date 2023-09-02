 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man shot and pronounced deceased in the Town of Siren

  • 0
police lights

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - On Friday evening, a man shot another man in the Town of Siren, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

According to the press release, at around 8:32 P.M. the Burnett County Dispatch received a call from a man stating that he shot another male at a residence in the Town of Siren.  Burnett County Deputies and Siren Police Officers responded to the scene.

Lifesaving measures were performed by law enforcement on the gunshot victim, which was soon continued by EMS members, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was 37-year-old Aaron Holmstrom of Siren, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release.

The suspect is 18-year-old Ashton Heier of Siren, who is in custody, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

This case is still under investigation, according to the press release.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Siren Police Department, the St. Croix Tribal Police Department, North Ambulance and the Burnett County Medical Examiner's Office for their assistance.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you