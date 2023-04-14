Man suspected of killing Barron County officers had threatened police previously

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Court records indicate the man blamed in the deaths of Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel had threatened to kill police in the past.
Glenn Perry was charged in 2020 for battery domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Perry was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife and two of their children.
One of their children said Perry told them if they called the cops on him, he would kill them. She said Perry kept buying more guns, and would go on a rant about how the cops are bad and how he was going to kill them. She also said Perry had been driving with two guns in his car.
Perry died in last weekend's shootout with the officers.