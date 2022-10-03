Man who served time for fatal drunk driving crash is sentenced again

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An area man who was picked up for drunk driving after he served prison time for a fatal drunk driving crash is going back to prison.
Lee Namtvedt, from Rice Lake, served 10 years in prison for killing a man in a drunk driving crash in 2010. After being released he was picked up in Eau Claire earlier this year for 5th offense drunk driving.
Monday he pleaded guilty, and Judge Jon Theisen sentenced him to a year and half in prison. He also revoked Namtvedt's drivers license for three years, and ordered three years extended supervision when he gets out of prison.