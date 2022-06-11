"March For Our Lives" protesting gun violence rallies at City Hall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, about 150 people marched through the streets of downtown Eau Claire to protest what they call the "uniquely American epidemic of gun violence."
It was part of a nationwide chain of protests through March For Our Lives, formed in response to school shootings, such as the most recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Here in Eau Claire, they met at Randall Park, and marched to City Hall sporting blue March For Our Lives t-shirts and holding signs.
A megaphone was made available at City Hall, and people shared their experiences and thoughts on school shootings. Some said they don't think enough is done to prevent them.