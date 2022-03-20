Marshfield Clinic: drink caffeine within reason

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's National Caffeine Awareness Month, and a local Marshfield Clinic doctor said when it comes to drinking caffeine, we should stick to the age-old saying: "everything is good in moderation."
Marshfield Clinic OB/GYN Rafael Unda-Rivera said if you are well-rested with caffeine in your body, you can respond faster and feel more alert. If you are tired, caffeine can have the opposite effect.
Dr. Unda-Rivera added that there are certain health risks and benefits to drinking caffeine that you should discuss with a doctor.
He said everything is good in moderation when it comes to drinking caffeine.
"I usually recommend to my patients that anything done in excess is bad, so as soon as you stay in the one or two cups a day and that makes you happy, I prefer to have happy, healthy patients," Unda-Rivera said.
Dr. Unda-Rivera recommended one or two cups of caffeine a day for pregnant and non-pregnant patients. Marshfield Clinic officials suggest talking to your doctor if you have questions or concerns about your own caffeine consumption.