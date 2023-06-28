 Skip to main content
Marsy's Law organization holds mapping exercise to help people understand criminal justice system

Picture of a gavel

MGN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nobody wants to become a victim — but crime can happen to anyone. If that person is ever you there are laws that will help.

Wednesday in Eau Claire, those who work with victims were educated about what they have to go through to bring someone to justice.

Marsy's Law is a criminal justice right for victims. It was passed by the state in 2020 and allows victims to have equal rights to the accused.

Wednesday in Eau Claire — those who work with victims were educated about what they have to go through to bring someone to justice.

Law enforcement and attorneys were some of the people on hand.

"The value of an exercise like this is just one more opportunity to have that full, robust conversation with all of the stakeholders within the criminal justice system and victim advocacy," said Office of Crime Victim Services Deputy Director Erin Welsh.

It's called a mapping session, because it tracks a victims journey through the criminal justice system.

"Marsy's law is a large part of victims rights so these mapping exercises are really important for and making sure those working with the criminal justice system and throughout the criminal justice system are really being stewards for victims of crime," said Welsh.

Marsy's Law State Director Nela Kalpic said feedback from people at the mapping events are used to help develop practices to support victims.

"Whenever I think of victims rights I think of the ways in which we are able to meaningfully access those rights. And what this mapping exercise is intended to do is exactly that," she said.

The first mapping session was held last year. This was the sixth meeting since it began and the first in Eau Claire. Organizers hope to plan future mapping exercises around the state.

Kalpic said the conversations are important for community members.

"The better we are able to serve victims the better we are as a community because nobody... Nobody wants to become a victim," she said.

