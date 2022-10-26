Mayo Clinic emergency medicine clinicians practice procedures with experts at "Skills Day"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Wednesday, Mayo Clinic emergency medicine clinicians got a crash course in over a dozen different procedures.
Doctor Robert Tillotson started what he calls "Skills Day" in 2020, so people who work in Mayo's emergency departments have the confidence to perform a variety of procedures.
Around 60 employees were given refreshers from seasoned experts from across the Midwest through demonstrations and hands-on simulations.
Tillotson said emergency clinicians never know what their day is going to bring, so they need to come to work prepared for anything.
"In OB they do deliveries all the time; we may do one delivery a year. So we need to practice to be efficient at it in the emergency department," Tillotson said. "Say there's a patient that's driving from Rice Lake to Eau Claire and doesn't make it, and stops in Bloomer. We have to be able to do that."
"You practice like how you play, right?" Syril Gillis, a physician assistant at Mayo Clinic who trained at Wednesday's event, said. "So if you don't have practice you may be in a situation where there's a procedure you need to do that you've never done before, so by practicing you develop muscle memory."
Subjects ranged from childbirth to ultrasounds, to nerve blockers that could reduce reliance on narcotics as pain relievers.
Tillotson said this is the first time they've been able to hold a full "Skills Day", since he started the program during the pandemic.