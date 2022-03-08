Mayo Clinic gives new details on future Sports Medicine Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Mayo Clinic Health System has announced some of what their future diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center will include.
The sports medicine center will be inside the County Materials Complex. The complex includes the Sonnentag Events Center, John and Carolyn Sonnentag Field House, and a 24-hour fitness and wellness center.
The $11 million Mayo Clinic Health System Diagnostic Imaging and Sports Medicine Center will be 20,000 square feet, and will include two X-ray suites, an ultrasound procedure room, and a fixed MRI scanner.
Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin said in a news release that they are excited to see the project moving forward.
"Mayo Clinic Health System looks forward to building on our successful collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In addition to offering sports medicine, imaging and performance training services, this project will help us continue to conduct beneficial research as part of our collaborative research agreement with University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire," Helmers said.