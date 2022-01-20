Mayo Clinic: Kids' mental health crisis deepened by pandemic

(WQOW) - The pandemic has exacerbated already existing issues with children's mental health, according to officials with Mayo Clinic.
More kids on average are dealing with mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and eating disorders, according to a Mayo pediatrician, who added that these kids are "sicker than they've ever been." That means more kids are suicidal, violent, abuse substances, or exhibit other behavior tied to psychiatric disease.
Part of why that's happening is because the things that keep kids grounded are simply not there anymore, officials said, adding the social structure most kids in school expect and enjoy has been greatly disturbed in the past few years.
"This has led to reduced activity, and reduced time spent with peers and pretty much, routine has gone out the window too," said Janice Schreier, a clinic social worker with mayo Clinic. "So these have contributed to the situation we're in right now."
According to the 2021 annual report of the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, 29% of Wisconsin high school students felt sad or hopeless.