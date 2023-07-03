Meat sales increase during Fourth of July weekend

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Grills across the Chippewa Valley have been heating up for Independence Day.
According to the national retail federation, 65% of Americans will celebrate by having a cookout, BBQ, or picnic.
News 18 spoke with the owner of Mike's Star Market, Mike Maier, to see what people are cooking up this year. He said the most popular meats for the holiday are brats, hamburgers, and steaks.
Independence Day is one of the busier times of the summer. However, for the year, other holidays bring in even more sales than the Fourth of July.
"Christmas and New Years is the biggest holidays for selling meat, but summer-wise, July is very high," said Maier.
Rumps Butcher Shoppe in Altoona and Jacobson's Market in Lake Wissota said the same thing, with Christmas and Thanksgiving being the biggest holidays, but the Fourth of July is not too far behind.