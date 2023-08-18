Memorial convoy held for former deputy, founder of Big Rig Truck Show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday night, community members and truckers remembered the life of a friend, father and former Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy.
Friday at Nuss Trucking and Equipment in Eau Claire, a memorial convoy was held for Terry Biddle. Biddle died earlier this month at the age of 70. He served with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, holding positions as a jailer, patrolman, pilot, SWAT commander and more.
Biddle was also the driving force being Eau Claire's Big Rig Truck Show. In fact, he founded it. The convoy was held on what would have been the first night of the 14th annual show this year.
Biddle was a beloved father, husband and friend to many in the Chippewa Valley.
"I loved him dearly like a brother and I miss him terribly," said long-time friend Mary Norton. "He would call me 3 or 4 times a week. 'What you doing? Where you at? Are you okay? Is the truck running good?' Just a one, two minute call and you know, I'm going to miss those."
Friday's convoy was also a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Police Department. The funds raised will benefit the department's K9 program.