Memorial Day 2023 Chippewa Valley Events

Memorial Day is a somber occasion to remember those who died during their military service. There are many events happening throughout the Chippewa Valley to observe the day, which this year falls on May 29.
ALTOONA
Memorial Day Ceremony at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in River Prairie Park. Starts at 1 p.m.
CHIPPEWA FALLS
Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:15 a.m., from downtown Chippewa Falls to Irvine Park. The program at the park starts at 11 a.m.
EAU CLAIRE
The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m., going from Wilson Park across the Lake Street Bridge, ending at Owen Park. A program will follow the parade in Owen Park.
BLOOMER
Free exhibit at the Veterans Memorial Clubhouse on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Click here for more information.
FALL CREEK
Parade starting at 9:30 a.m., along North State Street. Parade will end at Trinity Cemetery where a program will follow.
CADOTT
Service at 10 a.m. at Brooklawn Cemetery, and at 11 a.m. at Bohemian Cemetery.
COLFAX
Parade at 10:30 a.m., going from the high school to cemetery.
MONDOVI
Parade at 10 a.m. starting at the school, going down Mill Street and ending at Oak Park Cemetery.
CORNELL
Parade begins at 11 a.m. at 7th and Main Street, and ends at the junction of Highways 178 and 64.
If we missed any events, email fbosk@wqow.com so they can be added.