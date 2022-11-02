Memorial installed honoring Girl Scout Troop 3055

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - On Wednesday, a new memorial was dedicated to commemorate the three Girl Scouts and mother who were killed while picking up trash along a Lake Hallie highway.
On November 3, 2018, the lives of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schyneider were cut short.
Loved ones are honoring them through this memorial. which stands 19 feet tall and 10 feet wide. At a dedication ceremony Wednesday evening, they said the memorial has been several years in the making, and they were able to make it a reality with help from the Bureau of Correctional Enterprises at Stanley Prison.
"I just want to be able to think of my daughter when I come by here and think of something beautiful when I see it," said Brian Kelley, father of Jayna Kelley. "I just want people to go by and remember the girls. This is aluminum material and it's powder-coated; it's going to be here much longer than I am so it just feels good to know our girls are going to be remembered for a long time."
Brian helped organize efforts to build the memorial through The Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.
If you'd like to pay your respects, the memorial stands along County Hwy. P just south of the Hwy. 29 overpass.