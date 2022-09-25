Menomonie church opens time capsules from 1875 and 1916

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie church is uncovering a blast from the past.
Grace Episcopal Church recently opened two time capsules and displayed the recovered artifacts to celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary.
The first time capsule was buried when the church was built in 1875, and the second was buried in 1916 when the church was rebuilt after a fire. Inside the capsules were several newspapers, a bible, a book of prayer, and several coins, including a silver 50 cent piece from 1875.
Reverend Jackie Broughton said the time capsules show the early church’s commitment to the community.
“It wasn’t so much the content," Broughton said. "It was the fact that 150 years ago, people had the faith to put something together to remind us in the future what they did to plow the way for us.”
The artifacts will be displayed at Grace Episcopal Church on 451st Avenue for a week to two weeks, and then donated to the Dunn County Historical Museum.