Menomonie High School receives new equipment with manufacturing grant

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- October is manufacturing month and Menomonie High School is getting a grant to grow their manufacturing program.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development hosted a roundtable discussion at Menomonie High School Tuesday with local manufacturers and the school's technical education teachers.
They spoke about a manufacturing equipment grant that Menomonie High School received earlier in the fall and how it is being used to grow the Tech Ed program.
"We're here because the school received a grant and we wanted to be able to get a hands on view of how they've used that grant money and get a better understanding on how they're using that grant to solve their needs for training and for opportunities for students in the school," Pamela McGillivray, deputy secretary of the Department of Workforce Development, said.
Menomonie High School used the grant money to purchase a new computerized milling machine which can be used to produce metal parts and machinery.
Dustin Blum, a Menomonie High School Tech Ed teacher, said his students are excited to use the new equipment in their classes.
"Without that machine it's really hard for someone to mentally go through what they're actually capable of doing," Blum said. "So many kids don't have an idea of what they're actually accomplishing if it's just on pen and paper, so when we can actually kick out a part and they see those chips flying, they get a little more excited about it."
Blum said the new equipment is helping to grow enrollment in Tech Ed classes.