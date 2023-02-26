 Skip to main content
...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of around a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north
of a line from Glenwood, to Litchfield, to Anoka, to Stillwater,
continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Menomonie house fire leaves two dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie Fire

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - An early morning house fire on 410th Avenue in Menomonie killed two people. 

That's according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, who said they got a call of a duplex on fire just before 5:30 a.m. The caller reported there were two people inside. Family and neighbors had tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful.

Officials said when they arrived the duplex was full of smoke and they could see "some" flames. The two people who were inside were found and were "beyond help". They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and names are not released pending family notification.

