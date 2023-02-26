Menomonie house fire leaves two dead

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY... .A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch are expected. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north of a line from Glenwood, to Litchfield, to Anoka, to Stillwater, continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&