Menomonie house fire leaves two dead

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - An early morning house fire on 410th Avenue in Menomonie killed two people.
That's according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, who said they got a call of a duplex on fire just before 5:30 a.m. The caller reported there were two people inside. Family and neighbors had tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful.
Officials said when they arrived the duplex was full of smoke and they could see "some" flames. The two people who were inside were found and were "beyond help". They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and names are not released pending family notification.