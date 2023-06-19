Menomonie law enforcement looking for man who fled during traffic stop

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie law enforcement are looking for Casey Craig Schueneman after fleeing from a traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post by the Menomonie Police Department Monday morning they say authorities were dispatching to a traffic complaint Sunday night of a red hatchback vehicle swerving on the road on US 12/29 near the government center.
They say Dunn County Deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of 9th St. E. and 11th Ave. E. in Menomonie and identified the driver as Casey Craig Schueneman.
Law enforcement tried to get Schueneman to exit the vehicle for field sobriety tests but they said Schueneman refused to cooperate. During the stop, Schueneman put his vehicle in drive and fled the stop location after hitting a set of spikes in front of his vehicle. Schueneman also jumped the curb and hit a road sign as he fled.
After a brief pursuit, Schueneman crashed his vehicle on 14th Ave. E. near 6th St. E., exited the car and ran away.
Police said he left the scene without his phone or wallet and they believe he is still in the city of Menomonie. Authorities are asking the public for help locating him. If you have any information you asked to contact Menomonie Police or the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.