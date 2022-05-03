Menomonie man sentenced to prison for child sexual assault

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - 18 years in prison. That's the sentence handed down Tuesday for a Menomonie man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Kenneth Thibado Jr. was sentenced by Dunn County Judge Luke Wagner, who also ordered Thibado to register as a sex offender.
In January a jury convicted him of four felonies, including repeated sexual assault of a child.
In 2019 a woman came forward to report Thibado had sexually assaulted her approximately 10 times, when she was between the ages of 15 and 18.