Menomonie mayoral candidates speak days before election

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There are two mayoral candidates on Menomonie's ballot on Tuesday: 12-year incumbent Randy Knaack and his challenger Ashley Asher.
On Wednesday they spoke to the public for the final time before the spring election. They spent a little over an hour answering questions submitted by the community.
Some topics that came up often were affordable housing and solar power.
They both agreed those areas are priorities, but they did have some different goals if elected to office.
Asher said she'd like to see more accountability in city government.
"We have a very old website, we don't have much of a social media presence, we really don't go out of our way to communicate with our citizens," Asher said. "In particular, during COVID we didn't see the mayor really step up outside of city council meetings. There was no conduct saying, 'hey, you guys, we can't act like this during our school board meetings.'"
Knaack said his main goal would be cleaning up Lake Menomin and continuing programs like Project Hope, which was started to help those struggling with drug addiction.
"I think Menomonie is on the right path," Knaack said. "We've got so many good things happening here in Menomonie and if we can just keep that trajectory moving we'll be in great shape."
He said he hopes for another few years to continue his work with the city.
As for affordable housing, Asher said she'd work more closely with developers to build appropriate homes. Knaack said he's trying to build an affordable tiny house village.
Voters can cast their ballots on Tuesday, April 5.