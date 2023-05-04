Menomonie native starring on Broadway tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A Chippewa Valley native is joining the stars on a Broadway tour.
Courtney Mack from Menomonie is joining the musical comedy "Six" for the end of the Broadway North America tour. She will play the role of Katherine Howard.
Mack was an alternate in the original Broadway production, but now she will be playing one of the show's six starring roles.
Mack said working as an alternate was difficult because she had to be ready to play any role that was needed. Now she is excited to have her own role in the show.
"It almost feels like redemption for me, because Broadway being an alternate, that was difficult and then having to go through COVID and all of that," Mack said. "It just feels like I can end on a high note."
"Six" is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of English King Henry VIII. It won 23 awards last Broadway season, including the Tony award for best original score.
Mack will join the tour on May 9 in Los Angeles for the last leg of the North American tour with shows across the west coast until until the end of July.