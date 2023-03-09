Menomonie police chief named new city administrator

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - We've learned who will become Menomonie's next city administrator.
Current Menomonie police chief Eric Atkinson will be taking over for Lowell Prange who plans to retire March 31 after serving in his role for nearly 35 years.
“We had 19 great applicants for the position of City Administrator. Eric Atkinson's broad base of experience, expertise, and his ability to take on projects such as Project Hope and make it a successful program sets him apart,” Mayor Randy Knaack said. “He lives in town and is a contributor to the community. Eric will make a great Administrator for the City of Menomonie for many years to come.”
Atkinson was selected by the Menomonie city council and will take on the title starting April 16. This means Menomonie Police will begin looking for a new leader.