Menomonie police respond to 'situation' around 5th Street W

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights 3

UPDATE:

In a message sent to parents, the principal of Menomonie High School said that the building is under a non-emergency lockdown due to a non-school related incident in Menomonie.

Those participating in activities at the school were asked to come into the building and wait. 

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 5th Street W near Menomonie High School.

In a Facebook post, the department said it's working to resolve a situation.

Authorities said more information will be released when it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest.

