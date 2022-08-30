Menomonie police say standoff began during attempt to serve search warrant

UPDATE:
Menomonie police stated in a news release late Tuesday night that the incident began when police, with the assistance of the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team, attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin. He also had an active arrest warrant. Following a lengthy standoff, lasting more than 5 hours, Polzin was apprehended.
UPDATE:
Menomonie police announced at about 9pm Tuesday night that the situation has been resolved, and that a press release with information will be forthcoming.
UPDATE:
Authorities have notified News 18 that this is a mental health-related incident. At last update, law enforcement including swat is still on scene.
UPDATE:
In a message sent to parents, the principal of Menomonie High School said that the building is under a non-emergency lockdown due to a non-school related incident in Menomonie.
Those participating in activities at the school were asked to come into the building and wait.
In an update from the principal, students were able to be picked up in the Field House parking lot on the south side of the school building.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 5th Street W near Menomonie High School.
In a Facebook post, the department said it's working to resolve a situation.
Authorities said more information will be released when it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest.