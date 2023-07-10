Menomonie Public Library using grant money to upgrade its outdoor area

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Public Library is getting upgraded thanks to some state grant money.
The library received a $44,000 Vibrant Spaces Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation last month.
Library Director Joleen Sterk said the money will be used to upgrade the library's existing waterfront space. The plan is to have an outdoor lounge area with tables, chairs and hammocks.
Sterk said Vibrant Spaces Grant Recipients use the money to revitalize underused spaces.
"This is a really challenging market to attract people to come in and live and work here. What makes Menomonie unique, and I'd love to just to continue to showcase all of the unique features of Menomonie," she said.
Sterk clarified the money is meant for the space outside the library, not the building itself.
She said more upgrades will be done over the course of five separate phases. She added the grant money does not cover the remaining upgrade phases.
She said the estimated cost of all five phases is $3 million. The estimated time for the lounge area completion is 2024.