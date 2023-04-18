Menomonie residents can participate in "No Mow May" program

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie City Council passed a resolution Monday to establish a "No Mow May" pilot program.
"No Mow May" encourages people to stop mowing or mow less often during the month of May. This helps create a safe habitat and provides resources for bees and other pollinators. Experts say this is done during a critical time for hungry, newly emerging pollinators when floral resources may be hard to find.
Menomonie residents who wish to participate in the program need to register online by May 1, 2023. You can do that by clicking here.
During the month of May, city staff will not issue long grass or weed violations to those who have properly registered. They will resume enforcing long grass and weed violations to all properties beginning June 1, 2023.
A similar resolution passed in Eau Claire earlier this year.
Related article: Eau Claire City Council approves 'No Mow May'
In addition to participating in “No Mow May,” residents can support pollinators by planting flowering trees, shrubs and native plants and reducing or eliminating the use of herbicides and pesticides on their lawn.
Questions regarding the program can be directed to Megen Hines, Environmental Program Coordinator at 715-232-2221 Ext. 1005 or mhines@menomonie-wi.gov.