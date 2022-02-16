 Skip to main content
Menomonie School Board president does not advance in primary election

  • Updated
Menomonie School District building

(WQOW) - The unofficial election returns from Dunn County is showing that current Menomonie School Board president, David Styer will not advance to the spring election. 

There were seven candidates vying for the six spots on the ballot. Styer was the only incumbent seeking reelection. This means that the three open positions will be held by a new face to the board. 

The six moving on will be Abe Smith, Jennifer Sakry, Brittany Weiker, Dominique Stewart, Rachel Henderson and Scott Parker. 

The spring election is April 5. 

