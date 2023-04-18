Menomonie sets restrictions on watering lawns this summer

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The city of Menomonie will restrict when you can water your lawns this summer to reduce water demand.
The Menomonie City Council passed a resolution at Monday night's meeting. Council members approved an alternate side system based on your street address.
So, between June 1 and Sept. 1, properties with an even numbered street address can water on even days. Properties with an odd numbered street address can water on odd days.
The resolution also directs city staff to issue written warnings to properties that don't comply.