Midwest WeirdFest brings frights to downtown Micon Cinema

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of moviegoers are getting weird at the Midwest WeirdFest at Micon Cinema's downtown location.
Over a dozen films that span genres like horror, sci-fi, and documentaries are shown at the three-day WeirdFest which ends Sunday.
Festival director Dean Bertram said Eau Claire is a marquee location for a movie festival in the United States.
"I love Eau Claire and it's a perfect location for any film festival or arts event," Bertram said. "It's very receptive to the arts and the Micon Cinema has always been super receptive to running the festival here, I've worked with many festivals all over the world and there was nobody as receptive as the Micon."
