Millions in grants coming to Eau Claire and surrounding area

(WQOW) - Gov. Evers announced Wednesday morning that more than $8 million will be coming to Rice Lake, Altoona, Menomonie and Eau Claire as part of the Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program.
The funds are to improve downtown infrastructure and pedestrian safety, promote business development initiatives and support local affordable housing and shelter needs.
Here is a breakdown of the money and each municipalities' plan:
Rice Lake - $3,157,07 to improve the Main Street corridor
Altoona - $1,377,435 to redevelop two downtown properties into an office, restaurant and retail space
Menomonie - $1,433,093 for constructing a 20-bed homeless shelter facility
Eau Claire - $2.5 to support two affordable housing projects and the expansion of the Sojourner House