 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millions in grants coming to Eau Claire and surrounding area

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Eau Claire

(WQOW) - Gov. Evers announced Wednesday morning that more than $8 million will be coming to Rice Lake, Altoona, Menomonie and Eau Claire as part of the Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program. 

The funds are to improve downtown infrastructure and pedestrian safety, promote business development initiatives and support local affordable housing and shelter needs. 

Here is a breakdown of the money and each municipalities' plan:

Rice Lake  - $3,157,07 to improve the Main Street corridor

Altoona - $1,377,435 to redevelop two downtown properties into an office, restaurant and retail space

Menomonie - $1,433,093 for constructing a 20-bed homeless shelter facility

Eau Claire - $2.5 to support two affordable housing projects and the expansion of the Sojourner House 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags