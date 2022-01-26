 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the
metro and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Milwaukee deputy shot during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
police crime scene
By Clint Berge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a person shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says on Twitter that the deputy was shot multiple times and was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment following the early Wednesday shooting.

Law enforcement agencies were searching for the shooter. The sheriff's office says the deputy had stopped a vehicle in Milwaukee and the passenger fled on foot. The deputy was shot during a foot pursuit and the driver of the vehicle was in custody. 

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if needed.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com