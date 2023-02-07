Milwaukee police officer killed in early-morning shooting

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says an officer was shot and killed around 1:16 AM Tuesday after pursuing a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery late Monday night.
In a statement, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said that after the suspect ran away, an officer caught up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. The suspect used a handgun and shot the other officer on scene, who fired back at the suspect. The officer, a 37-year-old male, was transferred to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chief Norman said at this time, it is unknown if the suspect's fatal injury was self-inflicted or from the officer's gunfire.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed his condolences, saying, "This whole city owes a debt of gratitude to that officer, to his partner, and to this entire department, who go out every single day to make sure all of us are safe."
The mayor also underlined the need for the community to come together to ensure public safety, saying "It's on all of us to ensure that individuals who are out there, who would cause incidents like this, that we keep an eye on them and we inform them that they should put the guns down, that they should stop committing acts of violence."
The names of the officer and the suspect will be released at a future date after their families have been notified.
This comes a day after local leaders announced a call to action against teen violence in Milwaukee.