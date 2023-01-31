Mini library to open inside Altoona laundromat

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Children's books will soon be available for free around Altoona, including at a local laundromat.
The UW Extension office and the Altoona Public Library will be opening a mini-library at the Spooner Avenue Laundromat later in February.
The laundromat library will have free books for young children to read with their families while waiting for laundry, or take books home for free.
A coordinator from UW Extension in Eau Claire County, Yia Lor, said the goal is to give kids more opportunities to read.
"On average families spend about three hours every time they visit a laundromat, and these are really great spaces to grow a child's brain then because there's a lot of time kids are just waiting around," Lor said. "When they go to the Spooner Avenue Laundromat, what they will find there is a bookcase and it will have children's books appropriate for ages zero to eight."
UW Extension is also installing a mini library in downtown Altoona with free books, as well as seeds and other gardening resources. They are accepting book donations at their office in downtown Altoona.
Both libraries will be ready by the end of February.