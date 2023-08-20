Minnesota man dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Pierce County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 111 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota, and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Minnesota man dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Pierce County

  • 0
Police lights 3

PIERCE COUNTY -A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in an accident with an SUV in Trenton Township.

According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday August 19, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of a motorcycle versus automobile crash on US Highway near 830th Street in Trenton township.

A motorcycle operated by 58-year-old Michael Cardell from Red Wing, Minnesota was traveling northbound on US Highway 63 when traffic began to slow in front of him, according to the press release. Cardell then entered the southbound lane and struck an SUV being operated by 35-year-old Jade Helsper from Red Wing.  Helsper had a passenger in the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Doane from Red Wing.

Cardell was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Helsper was not injured in the accident, and Doane was transported to the Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minnesota with undetermined injures, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department, the Ellsworth Fire Department, and the Red Wing Fire Department. 

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Pierce County Highway Department who responded to assist with traffic management by providing barricades during the incident.

