Minnesota man dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY -A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in an accident with an SUV in Trenton Township.
According to a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday August 19, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of a motorcycle versus automobile crash on US Highway near 830th Street in Trenton township.
A motorcycle operated by 58-year-old Michael Cardell from Red Wing, Minnesota was traveling northbound on US Highway 63 when traffic began to slow in front of him, according to the press release. Cardell then entered the southbound lane and struck an SUV being operated by 35-year-old Jade Helsper from Red Wing. Helsper had a passenger in the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Doane from Red Wing.
Cardell was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
Helsper was not injured in the accident, and Doane was transported to the Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minnesota with undetermined injures, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department, the Ellsworth Fire Department, and the Red Wing Fire Department.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Pierce County Highway Department who responded to assist with traffic management by providing barricades during the incident.