 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

At state fair, 900 pounds of butter sculpted in homage to Princess Kay finalists

  • 0
At state fair, 900 pounds of butter sculpted in homage to Princess Kay finalists

Kulzer's task is simple: turn 10 90-pound blocks of butter into the 10 finalists of the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest.

 WCCO

Click here for updates on this story

    FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- If you visit the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, you're likely to find more than a cold ice cream treat.

Near the back of the building, Gerry Kulzer is hard at work each day of the fair — in a 40-degree see-through refrigerator — carving the likenesses of 10 young women.

Kulzer's task is simple: turn 10 90-pound blocks of butter into the 10 finalists of the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest.

Each sculpture takes almost an entire day.

"You have to visualize the person in this big block and carve away. You just take away, take away, take away until a nose appears, then the cheeks appear," Kulzer said. "With butter, a subtractive sculpting process."

Now in his third year of butter carving, Kulzer traditionally works with clay. After admiring butter sculptures at the fair from afar, he got his shot and hasn't looked back.

"We have a time limit here. We're sculpting a person a day — and so it goes really fast. And there's not much room for error. So I've got to try to get it right right away," he said.

2023's Princess Kay — Emma Kuball — says it's an honor to be carved.

"I have watched so many people get sculpted out of butter, and it's been my dream for my entire life. So seeing it all come together was such a cool thing," Kuball said. "It means the world to me. I love that there's a legacy on my dairy farm. I love to represent that legacy. I always tell my dad I would never let the cows leave."

Kuball will eventually get to keep her sculpture, which she says her family plans to divvy up during a town-wide corn roast.

"We're definitely going to start at the back and the base, preserve the face a little bit longer. We're not just going to let people go at it with the corn. There's no way," she said.

Tags

Recommended for you