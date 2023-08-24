Minnesota State Fair begins Thursday, here's what to expect

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WQOW) - It is time once again for the Great Minnesota Get Together, an event many in the Chippewa Valley travel across the St. Croix River for.
The fair kicked off Thursday, and runs daily through September 4.
For music, you can see the Black Keys perform at the Grandstand on Thursday night. Other Grandstand acts will include The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Brandie Carlile, Young Gravy, Duran Duran, the Jonas Brothers, and The Hold Steady among other acts.
There will also be something exciting for kids; Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be at the Grandstand on Monday.
The fair is perhaps best known for the food. Besides your grilled corn, alligator on a stick, and Sweet Martha's cookies there are also a lot of new options this year. At Spinning Wylde you'll find 'Cloud Coolers' which is cotton candy spun onto the drinking straw of lemonade. If you're looking for something savory, new this year is a bacon-wrapped waffle dog at Nordic Waffles.
2023 is also bringing several new attractions. You'll find a Sweet & Selfie Experience where "larger than life sweets create Instagram worthy moments." There is also going to be a sensory-friendly morning at Mighty Midway and Kidway on August 28 where lights, sounds, and non-safety-related announcements will be minimized.
