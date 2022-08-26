Minnesota State Fair now underway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WQOW) - Many are making their way to the Twin Cities as the Great Minnesota Get Together kicks off.
People are traveling from Wisconsin and around the Midwest to get in on the fun. In 2021, 1.3 million people attended the fair with the busiest day being the Saturday before Labor Day. 2019 was a record year at the fair with an attendance of more than 2.1 million.
There are a few things new to the fair in 2022. The hours have updated, there are some new food vendors, new rides, and new exhibits. Prices have also gone up. Our affiliate KSTP reports general admission is a dollar more than last year, and a bucket of Sweet Martha's Cookies have gone from $18 last year to $19 this year.
The fair goes on for 12 days, with the last day being Labor Day.