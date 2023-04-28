Missing Persons Awareness Month: Open cases in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As Missing Persons Awareness Month comes to a close it's important to remember those who are still missing in the Chippewa Valley.
There are currently three open missing persons cases since 2015.
James Liedtka, a veteran and UW-Stout student, was last seen in November of 2018 walking behind the Pickle Tavern in Eau Claire.
Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa falls was last seen in June of 2016 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. Tammy Jovaag of Holcombe was last seen in June of 2015.
Eau Claire police say their department begins each investigation with a records search to learn about the history of the individual.
"There's a wide net that we'll cast right away. I mean we're checking social media, we're talking to friends family members if they made statements about wanting to leave. If we have to look at bank accounts and see if they've traveled recently," said Public Information Officer Josh Miller.
With any missing persons case, officials say it's important the public helps too. One organization that does this is called the Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy. Its goal is to support families who have a missing loved one.
The group's founder said sharing a social media post of a missing person takes seconds and could result in closure.
"Sometimes someone holds the very littlest bit of information that law enforcement's been waiting for. Maybe they think it's very minute but it might be the exact piece of information that could bring an answer to a family," said President Marsha Loritz.
If you have information on these missing persons cases, you're encouraged to contact your local law enforcement.
For information on open cases, click here.