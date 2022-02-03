MnDOT announces 2022 'Name a Snowplow' winners

MINNESOTA (WQOW) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the winners of its 2nd annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest.
Last year, Plowy McPlowFace took the top spot. This year, Betty Whiteout came in first. Betty will represent District 8 and will be joined by the following snow fighting fleet:
- Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
- The Big Leplowski – District 4
- Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
- Scoop Dogg – District 3
- Blizzard of Oz – District 2
- No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
- Edward Blizzardhands – District 6
According to MnDOT, the agency received more than 22,000 name ideas. The staff narrowed down the list to the top 50 and let the public pick their favorites.
You can find a list of last year's winners here.