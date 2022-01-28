 Skip to main content
Mobile home fire leaves thousands in damages

(WQOW) - A mobile home caught fire Thursday in Rice Lake and left thousands in damages. 

Around 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 27 the Rice Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the mobile home on 20 1/8th Ave. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the mobile home. 

While on scene, a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a head injury. 

No other mobile homes were affected. Heavy smoke, water and fire damage brings the estimated total amount of damage to $35,000.

It took about three hours for crews to clear the scene. No cause of the fire has been released. The mobile home is owned by Asset Development.

