Moments of reflection at The Tomb of the Unknown Solider

Washington, D.C. (WQOW) - For over a century the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery has been a place where visitors come to mourn and pay their respects to the soldiers killed in the line of duty and the ones whose names we will never know.
The tomb was created after WWI one to honor the sacrifice many had made. In 1921, four bodies of unidentified WWI U.S. soldiers were exhumed from different military cemeteries in France and brought to Arlington. Those 4 plus unidentified solider from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War all rest in the tomb.
24 hours a day, seven days a week there is a solider watching over the tomb. They stand guard every single moment and in every single type of weather.
News 18's Katie Phernetton describes in the video above what the feeling was like while watching the changing of the guard, surrounded by veterans who were there to pay their respects.
