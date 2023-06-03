Mondovi kids compete in free fishing contest

MONDOVI (WQOW)- Kids in Mondovi cast their lines to try and win some prizes on Saturday.
Hosted by the Mondovi Conservation Club, kids 14 and under took to Mirror Lake for a free fishing contest Saturday morning. Kids with the top 10 biggest catches in each age group got to take home a small prize or toy and everyone who competed in the contest was entered into a drawing for the remaining prizes.
One attendant, Tim Michlig, with his daughters Nobalee and Remitay, said the contest is a fun event for the family.
"I try to support the Mondovi Conservation Club, and my sister is actually running the desk and everything up there so try to come down and do some fishing this morning," Michlig said.
The contest is held every year during the Wisconsin DNR Free Fun Weekend, so families don't need to buy a fishing license to participate.