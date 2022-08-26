More bats are being found in Eau Claire homes. Here's what experts say to do

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For many, the thought of bats in your house can make you cringe. Not only are they spooky to some, they are also a health hazard, which is why local health officials are asking you to take steps to keep bats out of your house.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports an increase in bats finding their way into people's homes, which increases the risk of accidental contact between bats and family members or pets.
Bats carry disease like rabies, and unlike other animals bats do not show any signs of carrying it. Unfortunately, bat bites or scratches that can infect you can be so small that you do not see them.
That's why you need to keep them out of your home. To do that, look for possible ways they can get inside, like holes in window screens or siding.
If you think you have bats, observe where they exit at dusk. Then you can hang plastic sheeting of bird netting over the area to keep them from re-entering while still letting other bats leave the home.
For more information from the DNR on getting rid of bats, click here.
If you, your family, or your pets are exposed to a bat or wild animal, call your doctor right away and report the incident to the Health Department by calling 715-839-4718.