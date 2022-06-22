Mosquito Measures: How you can help hold off the pint-sized pests

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - June 24-30 is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants you to know that mosquitos are notorious for being disease vectors.
Illnesses caused by mosquitos include several different types of encephalitis, the Jamestown Canyon Virus and the West Nile Virus.
Tristin Faust, a microbiologist with the City-County Health Department, explained that while the symptoms might take some time to show up, they are no joke.
"If someone does develop symptoms, they usually will occur in about five to fifteen days after being bitten," Faust said. "It could include a variety of different symptoms including fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, skin rash, fatigue, or more severe symptoms."
To help slow the spread of mosquito-borne illness, Faust recommended taking the common-sense precautions of using repellent and wearing loose fitting pants and long sleeves during peak mosquito hours.
She added there are several steps you can take to not invite them into your space, like checking your screens on every window and door, using netting and removing or emptying anything that could collect standing water like dog dishes, bird baths and kiddie pools -- that’s where mosquitoes breed.