Motorcycle safety tips after a weekend of accidents

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - There were several reports for motorcycle accidents in our region over the weekend that all resulted in injuries. Another thing they had in common: the driver said they lost control.
Sergeant Tatsuo Anduze-Bell with the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau Claire Post said there are about 550,000 licensed motorcyclists in Wisconsin, and the nicer the weather, the heavier the traffic.
He said the main thing motorists can do to retain control is scan ahead and remain focused on their surroundings. You never know when there could be a hazard or an animal on the road, so Bell said it's important to stay aware.
He added bikers should wear brightly-colored clothes and safety gear so other drivers can spot them easily.
"Obviously motorcycles are different than vehicles as far as maintaining control. With motorcycles it's not only being aware of your surroundings, but being aware of your own limitations on the motorcycle," Bell said. "When you see a motorcycle, just look twice, because with a low profile it can sometimes be hard to gauge just how close or how far away they are from you."
He added, it's a good idea for cyclists to take a motorcycle safety course to be best prepared. There are classes geared for both beginners and seasoned riders, and according to the State Patrol, what you learn can save your life.
Bell added, although it's not mandatory in Wisconsin, he highly recommends all motorcyclists wear helmets, which can and do save lives.