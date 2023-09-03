Motorcyclist killed in car versus motorcycle crash in Barron

BARRON (WQOW) - A car struck a motorcycle in Barron on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the motorcyclist being pronounced dead, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
On Saturday, September 2nd at around 1:07 P.M., the Barron County 911 Center took a call for a motorcycle vs car accident on Highway 8 near County Road O, according to the press release.
An initial investigation shows that a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Caryn Becker from Cameron pulled out from the stop sign on Highway O onto Highway 8 and failed to see a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Steven Roest from Barron, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Lifesaving measures were conducted on Roest, but he passed away from his injuries, according to the press release.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department says that this is the seventh traffic fatality on their roads in 2023.
Becker was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries, according to the press release.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, along with the Barron Fire Department, Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.