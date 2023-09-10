Motorcyclist killed in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning in northern Polk County.
According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 5 a.m. in the village of Lewis, which is in the Town of Clam Falls. A caller who lives near State Highway 35 and County Highway E reported a "loud crash sound". Officials arrived to find the driver of a Honda motorcycle went off the road in a curve on County Highway E, hit a sign, and ended up in the woods.
The driver was fatally hurt and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
An identity has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.