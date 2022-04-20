Multiple gunshots fired into Milwaukee daycare

Milwaukee (CNN) - Seven children in a Milwaukee home-based daycare are safe after bullets went through the building Tuesday, April 12.
The owner, Andjeia Harris said she brought the kids into a bathtub for protection until police arrived.
"The daycare was shot into several times and all I could do was just get all my kids and bring them down and like protect them with you know trying to use my parenting skills," she told ABC affiliate WISN in Milwaukee.
Harris blames the shooting on a neighbor, angry about what they saw as parking issues caused by her new business.
"Bullets went right over my head. I felt the glass shatter on my back. It felt like melting like glass. It felt like it melted through my back as I'm like shielding down, trying to protect. I had a one year old and a high chair. I had a four month old still in her carrier seat."
Four men have been arrested in the incident but no charges have been filed.